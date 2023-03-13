Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.61 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Markel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,262.31 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,358.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,267.32.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

