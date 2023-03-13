Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Amcor by 1,069.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 370,200 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 126,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,784,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 546,123 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Amcor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 349,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

