Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BeiGene by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total value of $1,689,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,681 shares of company stock valued at $19,106,495. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BeiGene Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $216.24 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.06 and a 200-day moving average of $200.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.