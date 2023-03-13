Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 326.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

