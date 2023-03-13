Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 15,066 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $2,428,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after buying an additional 270,768 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Envista by 14.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Envista by 10.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 609,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,042 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $37.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

