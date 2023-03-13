Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 44,237 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 219.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $326,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

