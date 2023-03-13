Twinbeech Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Kyndryl worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,433,000 after buying an additional 1,288,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

KD stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

