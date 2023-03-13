Twinbeech Capital LP Reduces Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266,443 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $45,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 163.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,547 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 685.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United States Steel Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

NYSE:X opened at $27.21 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.