Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Knowles at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Knowles by 226.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Knowles by 201.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Knowles by 97.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of KN opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

