Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 84.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 366,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 22.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI stock opened at $131.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.80. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $140.69.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

