Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $1.21 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

PECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

