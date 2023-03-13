Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 26,900 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 300,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,369,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,991,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

ZBRA opened at $288.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $440.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

