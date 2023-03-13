Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 51,400 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

