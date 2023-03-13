Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $149.05 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.063 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

