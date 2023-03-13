Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,468,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.71% of Sabre worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,054,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 69,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Sabre by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 140.8% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Sabre stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

