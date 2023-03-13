Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $11.82 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $86,446,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,128,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $819.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $823.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $793.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

