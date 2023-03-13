Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $12.81 Million Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,174,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 123.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

