Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $13.11 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.25% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $586,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $586,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,446. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.63 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

