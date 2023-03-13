Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

