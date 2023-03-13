Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 152,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.22% of Range Resources worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RRC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

