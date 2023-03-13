Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 152,100 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 768.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 44.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP opened at $115.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $123.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

