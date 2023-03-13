Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 20,200 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SCHD stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

