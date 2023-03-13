Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 20,700 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.19% of Lincoln Electric worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $166.53 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

