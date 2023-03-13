Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 87,500 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 177.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,222,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 416.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 91,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $33.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

