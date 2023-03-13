Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 107,678 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 107,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in HEICO by 6.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 10.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of HEICO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $167.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $177.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 1,383 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,227.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,130,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,515,958.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares in the company, valued at $177,515,958.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

