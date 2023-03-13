Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.77% of Canada Goose worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at $17.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $424.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

