Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 15,200 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Nordson worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Nordson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $212.92 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

