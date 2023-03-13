Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 204,800 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 204,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.44% of Allison Transmission worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,630,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,996,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after buying an additional 821,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

