Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 386,800 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 386,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

DVAX opened at $9.73 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

