Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 292,378 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,378 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.74% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $17,135,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 788.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 444,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 394,000 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 242,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

TSLX opened at $17.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 132.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

