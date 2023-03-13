Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 680,167 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,167 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.98% of Gossamer Bio worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,083,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

About Gossamer Bio

Shares of GOSS opened at $1.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Read More

