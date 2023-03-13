Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $217,365,000 after purchasing an additional 80,212 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $296.26 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

