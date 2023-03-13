Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 264,066 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 2,000.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,066 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,833,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.