Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock opened at $478.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $465.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $607.54.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

