Two Sigma Investments LP Has $10.01 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $149.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.02. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,272 shares of company stock worth $10,895,876. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

