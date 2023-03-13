Two Sigma Investments LP Has $10.24 Million Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.36% of SIGA Technologies worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,236,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $606,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 337.4% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 87,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $391.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.87. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

