Two Sigma Investments LP Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 162,931 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607,896 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,487,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.3298 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

IMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

