Two Sigma Investments LP Has $10.94 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FR opened at $50.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

