Two Sigma Investments LP Has $10.96 Million Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,051,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487,039 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.92% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLNE. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Recommended Stories

