Two Sigma Investments LP Has $11.07 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,683 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.19 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Stories

