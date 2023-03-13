Two Sigma Investments LP Has $11.54 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,039 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.43% of PacWest Bancorp worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 120,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,367 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

