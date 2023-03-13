Two Sigma Investments LP Has $12.54 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 1,051.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431,901 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.43% of Varonis Systems worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,956,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 240,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 307,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 772,318 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

