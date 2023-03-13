Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $11.87 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 185,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $80.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $1,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,659,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 160,400 shares of company stock worth $12,423,836 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

