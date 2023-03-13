Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $12.41 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 577,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bumble by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 220.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

BMBL opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

