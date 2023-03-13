Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.18% of Guardant Health worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,620,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of GH stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

