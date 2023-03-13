Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,821 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Citigroup cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 4.2 %

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

