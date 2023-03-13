Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 408,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.89% of Overstock.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Overstock.com by 308.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

