Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 119,435 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,011 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.38 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

