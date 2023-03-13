Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $67,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.30, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $100,635.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,868,479 shares of company stock worth $671,159,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

