Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,724 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of Fortive worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Fortive Stock Down 2.6 %

Fortive stock opened at $64.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.